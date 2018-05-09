Music composer Qaran on Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan: It was composed on a flight

Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan is sung by Badshah. Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan is sung by Badshah.

Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan, featuring actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, was composed on a flight on an iPad, says its composer Qaran. “It was a great feeling to be able to introduce my sound and brand of music with Tareefan. The song was composed on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi on my iPad,” Qaran, a music composer, music producer, lyricist and rapper, said in a statement.

He has been DJing across the UK and Singapore for a large part of his teenage years. He is also known for music placements in shows like America’s Next Top Model and his work in the Hindi film industry.

With over 20 hits in Bollywood as a music producer, he has worked alongside music directors such as Pritam and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and delivered hits for movies like Dilwale, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The song has been choreograhed by ace Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan. Talking about the song, Farah in a statement told IANS, “The concept of a gender swap really appealed to me. We made the boys the decorative pieces in the song with the girls being the heroes here. It was so much fun working with some truly empowered and enlightened women like Rhea, Ekta, Kareena, Sonam, Shikha and Swara.”

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Permanent Roommates fame Sumeet Vyas, will hit the screens on June 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App