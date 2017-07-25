Qaidi Band’s I am India: This Arijit Singh song is the perfect youth anthem, watch video

Qaidi Band song I am India: To grab eyeballs, the team of Qaidi Band launched the song at the Gateway of India. Qaidi Band song I am India: To grab eyeballs, the team of Qaidi Band launched the song at the Gateway of India.

The first song of YRF’s Qaidi Band titled “I am India” is out. The song, featuring YRF’s new talent Anya Singh and Aadar Jain, promises to be the new tune of patriotism in India as it puts into words the diversity that prevails in the country. The film revolves around seven innocent undertrials who form a band in the jail. From the visuals of the song, it looks like Sanju (Aadar) and Bindu (Anya) along with five other fellow mates are performing at an event inside the jail premises to impress the authorities.

This probably is the same performance for which the band was seen prepping in the trailer of the film which was released a few days back. Sung by Arijit Singh and Yashita Sharma, the song, penned by Habib Faisal, salutes the undying spirit of youth and their passion for freedom. The music of this high energy, thumping number has been composed by music-composer Amit Trivedi. To grab eyeballs, the team of Qaidi Band launched the song at the Gateway of India.

Aadar Jain and Anya Singh along with the cast of Qaidi Band launch the first song of the film, I am India at Gateway of India. Aadar Jain and Anya Singh along with the cast of Qaidi Band launch the first song of the film, I am India at Gateway of India.

The movie, releasing on August 25, will launch two newcomers — Aadar Jain (Raj Kapoor’s grandson) and Anya Singh. Habib Faisal, best known for his films such as Do Dooni Chaar and Ishaqzaade, has directed the film. Talking about the film which brings forth the plight of undertrials, Faisal in an earlier interview said, “So much has been sacrificed to achieve our freedom. But it’s ironic that the freedom of the citizens is taken for granted because of the complex judicial system. People have literally fallen into a black hole because we don’t have enough judges and courts.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd