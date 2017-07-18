Qaidi Band first trailer: An interesting story of undertrials-turned-singers

Qaidi Band first trailer: Aadar Jain and Anya Singh’s first trailer looks like a promising tale of undertrials. Qaidi Band first trailer: Aadar Jain and Anya Singh’s first trailer looks like a promising tale of undertrials.

The first trailer of YRF’s Qaidi Band is out, and the film revolves around seven innocent undertrials, who form a band in jail. The trailer begins with giving us a sneak peek of how Sanju and Bindu are busy trying to earn money inside prison, by hook or by crook while awaiting their trial.

They along with five other inmates are chosen for a singing performance at an event. They see this performance as an opportunity to get into the good books of the authorities. And in an interesting twist, their song goes on to be the patriotic anthem of the country, which is definitely beyond what they expected. And hence not missing the opportunity, corrupt politicians delay their hearing to scheme ways for using the band to gain votes.

Sharing the trailer, YRF wrote, “7 Prisoners. 1 Band. Music will set them free. #QaidiBand TRAILER OUT NOW! @AadarJain @Anyasinghoff @QaidiBand.”

The trailer ends with the character played by Aadar Jain asking the rest of the crew to escape from jail. Guess we will have to wait for the movie’s release to find out if music actually sets them free.

This Anya Singh-Aadar Jain film will be directed by Habib Faisal, who also launched Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade. Recently, the first poster of the film was released and the actors looked appealing in their toned-down avatars.

Anya was introduced in an event by Jab Harry Met Sejal actress Anushka Sharma and while doing so, Anushka got all nostalgic and shared her journey of how her big break in Bollywood happened. While Anushka introduced Anya, Ranbir Kapoor introduced his cousin Aadar Jain.

