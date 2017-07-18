Qaidi Band: Anya Singh-Aadar Jain’s film poster out, looks promising

Qaidi Band: Aadar Jain and Anya Singh are the new faces introduced by YRF. Qaidi Band: Aadar Jain and Anya Singh are the new faces introduced by YRF.

The first poster of Aadar Jain and Anya Singh’s Qaidi Band is out and the two look really promising in their avatars. Yes, this is the same duo that is being launched by YRF and Anya already has a three-film deal with the production house. While Aadar is Raj Kapoor’s grandson, Anya is a newcomer from Delhi.

Going by the poster, Qaidi Band’s story seems to revolve around music and the toned down look of both the actors look interesting as well as genuine. With a tagline that reads, “Music will set them free”‘, the poster is actually making us curious about the film’s plot.

Anya-Aadar’s film will be directed by Habib Faisal, who also launched Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade. Anya Singh was introduced in an event by Jab Harry Met Sejal actress Anushka Sharma and while doing so, Anushka got all nostalgic and shared her journey of how her big break in Bollywood happened. While Anushka introduced Anya, Ranbir Kapoor introduced his cousin Aadar Jain. And according to reports after auditioning Anya Singh, Aditya Chopra asked Anya to sign a bond of three films, and thus, as per her contract, she will not sign any other films unless these three films are completed in the stipulated time.

Yash Raj Films has previously launched several actors, including Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

