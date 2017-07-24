Qaidi Band actor Aadar Jain: I feel bad when people say things without seeing my work

Aadar Jain says that he is feeling bad that people are talking about nepotism even before seeing his film. Aadar Jain says that he is feeling bad that people are talking about nepotism even before seeing his film.

Aadar Jain’s entry in Bollywood comes at a time when the nepotism debate has gained momentum but the newcomer says he would like people to not judge him before seeing his work. Aadar, the grandson of Raj Kapoor, will make his debut with “Qaidi Band” and his launch event was hosted by his cousin Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview with PTI, the actor says he is aware of the debate around nepotism and the negative comments his launch attracted. “As a newcomer, who has always dreamt of becoming an actor, it was a huge deal for me to be introduced like that. I read the comments after the launch about nepotism. When you work so hard, give it all, an entire year of blood, sweat and hard work and then you read about these comments, you feel bad. I am human after all,” Aadar says.

But the 23-year-old actor does not want to get into the debate of whether he is talented or not. “I don’t want to say anything. Yes, I feel bad when people says things without seeing my work. I want my work to speak for itself. That’s the only thing I am here for.” However, Aadar does have an opinion about nepotism in the film industry. The youngster says someone belonging to a film family does get an easy opportunity to meet a director or a casting director but it does not guarantee a movie as an actor can only go forward on the basis of merit.

“The industry believes in talent. It doesn’t matter what background you are from, you might be an outsider or from a film family, what matters is your talent. I had to audition for the film. “I might come from a film family but that didn’t guarantee me anything. At the end of the day I don’t think a writer, director or producer will invest in a person who does not have the talent.”

On the contrary, Aadar feels actors, who hail from film families, have to deal with the burden of expectations. Yash Raj Films’ Qaidi Band has been directed by Habib Faisal and will also serve as the launchpad for another newcomer, Anya Singh. The film is about seven under-trials, who form a musical band in the prison. The movie is a far-cry from the usual glamorous debut which newcomers often opt for but Aadar says he didn’t think of it like that when he signed the project.

“I had not thought about it as an unconventional film and that’s why I did it. This is a kind of film that I would like to watch. It is refreshing, new and a story not told before.” On his role as a prison inmate, Aadar says he had no real understanding of how to go about the role as his only references have been movies and TV shows like Shawshank Redemption and Prison Break.

“I didn’t know what actually happens inside a prison. That was very interesting for me especially the under-trial situation. That fascinated me. Those are the reasons why I wanted to do the film.” “Qaidi Band” releases on August 25. Aadar’s elder brother, Armaan Jain, made his debut in 2014 with “Lekar Hum Deewana Dil”, which was a box office dud. The actor says Armaan has not taken a beating and will soon announce his second Bollywood venture. “When what you intent for does not happen, it is sad. But you have to pick yourself up no matter what the situation is. When you are down, you have to fight back and when you are successful, you need to be humble.”

Citing the examples of his cousins, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar says the debut films of both the actors were flops but they fought back and proved themselves. “Ranbir and Kareena have fought to survive in the film industry. Armaan is also fighting. He will be signing a film very soon. He is in talks with a lot of producers.”

