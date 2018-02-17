Purab Kohli and Lucy Paton take wedding vows in presence of their two-year-old daughter Inaya

Purab Kohli and Lucy Paton got married in the presence of close friends and family in Goa. Purab Kohli and Lucy Paton got married in the presence of close friends and family in Goa.

VJ-turned actor Purab Kohli got hitched to longtime girlfriend Lucy Paton in a destination wedding in Goa. The news of their nuptials was shared by Purab’s P.O.W. co-actor Amrita Puri on her Instagram account as she shared a photo with the groom. Along with the photo, Amrita wrote, “My Sartaj Singh is hitched! Congratulations to my reel life husband! Wishing you all the love in the world @purab_kohli & Lucy Kohli 💕 ✨🥂 #mandown #sartajsingh #pow.”

Another photo of the wedding ceremony which was shared on the Instagram account of their wedding venue had both Lucy and Purab wearing traditional attires. While Lucy wore a red lehenga, Purab was spotted in a sherwani.

Though Purab and Lucy, a UK-based yoga teacher, signed the legal papers and officially became man and wife back in 2016, they wanted their little bundle of joy, daughter Inaya to be a part of their wedding ceremonies and hold the flowers as they take the wedding vows. So, the big celebrations of their wedding happened now when Inaya has turned two. She was born on December 22, 2015, when Purab and girlfriend Lucy were yet to be married but this wasn’t a factor for Purab.

Proud of his decision, Purab had then talked to indianexpress.com and said, “When Inaya was conceived, we were not married and it didn’t matter to me. When Lucy called me and said, ‘Hey we are having a baby and I said wow. Let’s do it.’ There was pressure to get married. My mother was the most concerned and my family did say you guys have to get married quickly when she was pregnant. But I was adamant about not doing it because I never wanted my baby to feel that we got into a relationship because she was coming.”

Purab Kohli and Lucy Paton with daughter Inaya.

Adding to it he had said, “Her coming into this world has transformed both our lives for the better. She is our love child and has bloomed even more love between both of us and made me love life more. I don’t want her to ever feel that it was not meant to be. It was meant in every possible way and she was the force of nature and nothing could stop her from coming into this world.”

