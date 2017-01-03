Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh a fan of Salman Khan

For someone who has a huge following, the Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh says that he himself is a big Salman Khan fan. For someone who has a huge following, the Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh says that he himself is a big Salman Khan fan.

For someone who has a huge following, the Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh says that he himself is a big Salman Khan fan. The 32-year-old popular Punjabi actor-singer recently expressed his love for the Bigg Boss host in an interview. Diljit remembers being star-struck when he met the superstar while he was in Punjab, shooting for a song sequence in the 2011 film Bodyguard.

“Salman Sir was in Punjab shooting for a song in ‘Bodyguard’ while I was shooting for a Punjabi film. When I learnt he’s in town I was so excited and wanted to meet him and

get a picture with him. I asked quite a few people and finally found someone who could help us visit him on set,” Diljit said. The actor said he finally managed to get a picture with Salman.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh opted out of Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho after he felt that he would not be able to do justice to the role offered to him. Baadshaho is a thriller movie set in the period of 1975-77 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared Emergency.

“Milan sir is a nice director. The role that I was offered I felt I would not be able to justify. It was a nice role. But I couldn’t relate to the character. I felt I couldn’t just do it. I did speak to Milan sir after that (referring to not doing the film),” Diljit told PTI.