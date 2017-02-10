Pune: Amol Palekar gifts his directorial projects to National Film Archive of India

Eminent actor Amol Palekar presents tapes Eminent actor Amol Palekar presents tapes

In another valuable addition to its collection, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Pune added three classic Indian TV serials to its ever-growing collection. Received as a generous donation from eminent actor Amol Palekar in the form of 12 VHS tapes, these serials were Palekar’s directorial projects.

All three serials namely, Kacchi Dhoop (1987), Mrignayani (1991) and Paool Khuna (1993) are remembered fondly till date. Kachchi Dhoop and Mrignayani are Hindi serials, while Paoolkhuna is a Marathi serial.

Prakash Magdum, Director NFAI, said, “We are thankful to Palekar for coming forward and entrusting his prized works to us for preservation. We hope to receive more such contributions from the public at large and appeal for their contribution to our mission of preserving India’s heritage.”