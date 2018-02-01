Not sure if I have faith in marriage now: Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat and wife Shweta Rohira separated in 2015 after a year of marriage. Pulkit Samrat and wife Shweta Rohira separated in 2015 after a year of marriage.

A failed marriage hasn’t made Pulkit Samrat disillusioned about love but the actor says it has, at least for now, shaken his belief in the institution. Pulkit Samrat and wife Shweta Rohira separated in 2015 after a year of marriage.

Today at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Veerey Ki Wedding, the actor was asked if he still believes in the institution of marriage.

“I don’t know. In love, definitely (I have faith), but I don’t know if that certificate means something right now where I stand. So I don’t have a comment on that. But maybe later…,” he said.

The Fukrey Returns star added that if there’s one relationship, which he believes will last forever, it is the one he has with his pet.

“Someone asked me yesterday, how are you going to celebrate this Valentine’s day as a single (man). I said I’d rather be with my dog because that’s a hundred percent, sure-shot guaranteed affair that’ll last forever, nothing else will. Wherever you get unconditional love, just grab it.”

Pulkit also addressed the similarity between the title of his film and Kareena Kapoor starrer Veerey Di Wedding.

Watch Veerey Ki Wedding trailer here:

“There were five Bhagat Singh films which released together. They had a similar plot as well. Here, only the title is similar. The makers had the title already and then the other one got announced. Both are different kind of films,” he said.

Veerey Ki Wedding, also starring Kriti Kharbanda, arrives in theaters on March 9, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd