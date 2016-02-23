Pulkit Samrat happy with response to Sanam Re

Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam’s sizzling chemistry seems to have struck the right chord with the people and the actor has been receiving rave reviews for his romantic avatar on screen. Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam’s sizzling chemistry seems to have struck the right chord with the people and the actor has been receiving rave reviews for his romantic avatar on screen.

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, who was seen romancing Yami Gautam for the first time in his latest outing Sanam Re, has been garnering appreciation from the industry for his performance in the film. And the Fukrey actor is very happy with the response that he is getting from the audiences.

“I feel extremely happy with the kind of response that has been coming my way for my performance in the film. My motto has always been to entertain the audiences,” Pulkit Samrat said.

Pulkit played the role of Akash in the film who is too busy struggling up the corporate ladder that he even forgets his childhood love Shruti (Yami Gautam) until he returns to his home town after years.

Pulkit will be next seen in the sequel of Fukrey which will go on floors in August next year.

