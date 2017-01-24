Pulkit Samrat attacks photographer after filing for divorce from wife Shweta Rohira. See pics

After filing for divorce from wife Shweta Rohira, Pulkit Samrat had a fight with a photographer. After filing for divorce from wife Shweta Rohira, Pulkit Samrat had a fight with a photographer.

After months of blame game and ugly public battles, actor Pulkit Samrat and estranged wife Shweta Rohira filed for divorce on Monday in Bandra family court in Mumbai. However, things went out of hand when Pulkit got angry and got into a scuffle with a photographer. The actor allegedly lost his cool when the photographer was taking his pictures while he was trying to leave the court after the proceedings got over.

The couple separated less than a year after their wedding in Goa in 2014. The wedding was attended by actor Salman Khan whom Shweta considers her brother. Shweta, along with Pulkit, was present at the Bandra family court on January 23 to begin the proceedings. But when a photographer Santosh Nagarkar, who tried to click pics of the duo, Pulkit attacked him.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The photographer later spoke to DNA, “Pulkit and Shweta arrived together at around 1 pm. They were inside the court for over three hours. When they left, Pulkit attempted to make a run to avoid the cameras. When we chased him, he threatened us and grabbed me by my collar. He was accompanied by his security guards and lawyer, who also punched us.”

See Pulkit Samrat’s scuffle with a photographer outside the court.

The same report also carried a statement by the actor. “The photographer pushed my uncle and me and was recording it. I requested him to let me pass, but he refused to give way.” Shweta made a quick exit before the incident took place.

About the incident, Shweta Rohira later said, “Within seconds of leaving, many people called to tell me what had happened. Thank God, I had left. When you get into this field, your life is no more your own. They clicked my snapshots too, I didn’t stop them.”

The 32-year-old actor has lately been in news for his separation from wife Shweta Rohira and his rumoured closeness to actress Yami Gautam.

See a few pics of Pulkit Samrat and ex-wife Shweta Rohira:

Pulkit Samrat’s wife Shweta Rohira has decided to put an end to the ugly drama by filing for divorce.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd