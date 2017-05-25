Providential escape: Amitabh Bachchan on Devendra Fadnavis’s chopper crash-landing, watch videos

Amitabh Bachchan says it was a “providential escape” for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team when their chopper crash-landed. Amitabh Bachchan says it was a “providential escape” for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team when their chopper crash-landed.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says it was a “providential escape” for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team when their chopper crash-landed at noon on Thursday. Amitabh shared a video of the chopper’s crash-landing on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Helicopter carrying CM Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, crashes. All safe. Video of the crash. A providential escape,” Amitabh, 74, captioned the video

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis himself took to the micro-blogging site to share that he and his co-passengers were safe. He tweeted, “Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe and ok. Nothing to worry.” He also shared a video with caption, “With the blessings of people of Maharashtra and Nation, I’m safe. My team is fine too. Please do not believe any rumours,” and we see his speaking.

Watch here the video shared by Amitabh Bachchan of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s chopper crash-landing:

T 2435 – Helicopter carrying CM Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, crashes .. all safe .. video of the crash !! A providential escape !! pic.twitter.com/nsUPrdNh8l — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 25, 2017

See tweets of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis:

With the blessings of people of Maharashtra and Nation, I’m safe.

My team is fine too.

Please do not believe any rumours. pic.twitter.com/4B7OUmD0ss — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 25, 2017

Fadnavis said, “The chopper was six-seven years old. I will definitely probe the matter.” One person in his team received some minor injuries, the Chief Minister added.

