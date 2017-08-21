Amitabh Bachchan calls Prosenjit Chatterjee “superstar from Bengal”. Amitabh Bachchan calls Prosenjit Chatterjee “superstar from Bengal”.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised Bengali film actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and has tagged him as the “superstar from Bengal”. Amitabh on Monday morning took to Twitter, where he shared a link to the trailer Yeti Obhjaan. The cine-icon also said that the movie is interesting.”Prosenjit super star from Bengal… Interesting film. Watch,” Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

Yeti Obhijaan is directed by Srijit Mukherji and also stars Aryann Bhowmik, Jisshu Sengupta, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Ferdous Ahmed among many others. The film is an Indo-Bangladesh joint venture adventure thriller film, which is a sequel to the 2013 film Mishawr Rawhoshyo. It is an adaptation of Pahar Churaye Aatonko from the Bengali adventure series Kakababu by author Sunil Gangopadhyay.

Prosenjit Chatterjee is a National Award winning actor who won the award for his performance in film Dosar. He began his career as a child artist in Hrishikesh Mukherjee, a filmmaker known for art cinema’s film Chotto Jigyasa.

T 2523 – http://t.co/RnPZuhdbbd .. Prosenjit super star from Bengal .. interesting film .. watch pic.twitter.com/XngezorSha — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 21, 2017

On the acting front, Amitabh currently has two films in his kitty, Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out. Thugs of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Shashank Arora. He will also be seen as a host of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

While the overall format of Kaun Banega Crorepati will remain the same this season, the makers have made sure to add a lot of new elements and technology is supposedly playing a big role this time. Earlier, a source informed indianexpress.com that this season the phone a friend lifeline will see a new twist.

