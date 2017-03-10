Producing films is daunting for Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha will next be seen in the second instalment of Fukrey. Richa Chadha will next be seen in the second instalment of Fukrey.

Actor Richa Chadha, who ventured into film production with the Punjabi short film titled Khoon Aali Chithi, says it’s more daunting than acting.

Richa ventured into production in early 2016 and is gearing up for the film’s release next month. The film is about terrorism and state brutality in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and how common people were caught in the Khalistan movement.

Asked what’s more daunting — being an actor or producer, Richa told IANS here: “To me, it’s being a producer… Because I just produced a Punjabi short film and we are still grappling with some stuff and I worry how people make whole movies.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

On the acting bit, Richa will next be seen in the second instalment of Fukrey. She will be seen reprising the role of Bholi Punjaban in the film which also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh.

“Fukrey 2 is a very good film and my instinct says it will be better than the first instalment,” Richa said in an earlier interview. Richa also said the essence of her role as ‘Bholi Punjaban’, who lends money at high interest rate, is not changed for Fukrey 2. “My character has not been changed, but the story and the creativity are completely different from the first one. ‘Fukrey’ was a surprise for the audience as we all were newcomers that time. Nobody expected that the film would do such good business,” Richa then added.

The actress also has Love Sonia in her kitty. The film is directed by Tabrez Noorani.