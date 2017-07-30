Producer Ritesh Sidhwani: Mouni Roy bagged Gold because of her talent, not recommendation

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani discusses how Mouni Roy grabbed the role in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani discusses how Mouni Roy grabbed the role in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani refuted reports that TV actor Mouni Roy, famous for her show Naagin bagged a role in his upcoming production Gold, starring Akshay Kumar, after her name was recommended by superstar Salman Khan.

Produced by Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment, the project marks Mouni’s big screen debut. There were reports that it was Salman who suggested the team to take the Naagin actor in the film. Asked about the same, Sidhwani told reporters, “No, nothing like that. Nobody had to recommend. She is honest and very talented. She actually gave a fantastic audition for the part and after that we chose her. We did a proper test and it was then that she got the part. It wasn’t based on any recommendation,” Sidhwani said at the success party of his web series, Inside Edge in Mumbai last evening.

Gold, is a period sports drama based on the 1948 London Olympics. The central plot is about how independent India won its first Gold medal in hockey. In the pictures that surfaced from the shooting, thanks to fan clubs, Akshay was seen wearing a kurta with dhoti while Mouni is in a saree but in a completely new look. The movie will hit the theatres on August 15 next year.

Regarding Mouni’s role in Gold, a source told Mumbai Mirror earlier, that the Naagin actor will extensively shoot with Akshay Kumar and she “will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative.”

Mouni and Akshay had started filming Gold in UK this month and as the actors were spotted on the sets, fan clubs shared a few pictures on social media.

(with IANS inputs)

