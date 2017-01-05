Mastani and Kashibai may hate each, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have another tale to tell

Priyanka Chopra wished Deepika Padukone Happy Birthday while wishing her the best for xXx Priyanka Chopra wished Deepika Padukone Happy Birthday while wishing her the best for xXx

It’s Deepika Padukone’s birthday and much like the birthday girl herself, fans and film personalities from Bollywood seem to be equally excited for the Om Shanti Om actress who turned 31 this year and guess who wished her all the success for her upcoming Hollywood debut? It was none other than her on-screen rival Deepika Padukone.

Bollywood beauties, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone appeared together in four films — Billu Barber, Om Shanti Om, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani – but they are distinctly remembered for their fierce roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last film together as Kashibai and Mastani.

Although off screen Deepika and Priyanka both expressed their love for each other in shows like Koffee With Karan and on the microblogging site, the impression the two created on screen has left a persistent impact on those who are big fans of Bollywood.

The two will be making their Hollywood debuts this year and Priyanka has shown the birthday girl her full support.

“Happy birthday @deepikapadukone may this year bring you lots of love and happiness.I wish u the best for #XXX Can’t wait to watch it. Xoxo,” wrote the Quantico star.’

Deepika Padukone will be making her Hollywood debut this year with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, while Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch. A lot has been written about their alleged rivalry but neither Deepika nor Priyanka has said anything on the matter.

Both the ladies were listed as highest paid actresses in Forbes last year.

