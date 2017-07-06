Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra: She doesn’t have to settle down because I want her to

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra said, ‘If she finds real love, I would want her to settle down. Otherwise, I don’t think she has to.’ Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra said, ‘If she finds real love, I would want her to settle down. Otherwise, I don’t think she has to.’

Priyanka Chopra is wooing the world not just with her acting skills, but with her fashion sense, her appearances and her joie de vivre. The 34-year-old actor has repeatedly said that she has always kept her options open when it comes to marriage. However, this doesn’t appease the mind of her fans in India, a place where ‘a girl of appropriate marriageable age’ is bombarded with questions about when she will be tying the knot. The who, of course, comes much later.’

Piggy Chops also faces the same scrutiny, but not from her family. Recently, Pinkvilla quoted her mom, Madhu Chopra as saying, “If she finds real love, I would want her to settle down. Otherwise, I don’t think she has to. She has worked very hard to get where she is. Just because her mom wants her to get married and she gives in, isn’t something that as a mother I wish for. And this is my advice to all career driven girls.”

She also said, “The girls are making a headway in such a difficult world. For girls it is double the efforts to prove that they are worth it. Why would they want to give that up? They put in so much hardwork to get to a place where a guy would have reached rather easily, then why give up? I am for gender equality. Both should be given equal opportunities and they should be selected on merit.”

This is not something new. Madhu in a much earlier interview with indianexpress.com about her broaching the topic of matrimony with PeeCee said, “There was a time when I did but not anymore. Today, I see many marriages are falling apart. People don’t have the tolerance to give each other and their relationship so much time and to see it nurture. So when Priyanka reaches that stage when she has the time to nurture her relationship and give it the attention it needs and demands, she will get married. It’s not like you have reached a certain age and now it is time to get married. That’s a wrong basis for marriage.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd