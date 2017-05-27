Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch reviews aren’t bothering her, she is relaxing and gearing up for bigger things. See photo

Priyanka Chopra is relaxing after sweeping through the Baywatch promotions with her perfect swag. Priyanka Chopra is relaxing after sweeping through the Baywatch promotions with her perfect swag.

Baywatch might not have won accolades in the West but Priyanka Chopra aka the antagonist Victoria Leeds of the beach movie is definitely a survivor of this shipwreck. And after sweeping through the promotions with her perfect swag on various late night chat shows, events, screenings, and social media, it is time for the India’s global star to sit back and relax.

This is exactly what Priyanka is doing right now. The Quantico star shared a picture on her Instagram page where she is seen chilling in a swimming pool in a bikini. But more than her picture it is the caption written along with it, which made us take note of her current state of mind. “..because without a stubborn refusal to accept the limitations of your current story.. you’ll never break through… 💪🏽❤️🌸#just,” wrote Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actor who has earned for herself a stardom which doesn’t come easy for many. She is the perfect success story, who believes failure can never be an option. So for her, the only option left is working very hard. The actor, with her earnest performances, has become a phenomenon in the Indian film industry and is now unstoppable. And as much as she continues to woo the West, her Indian fans are eagerly waiting for their Desi girl to return to Bollywood.

A few days back, when PeeCee took a splash at the Miami beach, her 17.5 million followers could not stop drooling over her perfect bikini bod. But soon the actor in an interview revealed that she feels a little shy in a bikini. “The last time I felt sexy in a bathing suit was when I saw myself in the mirror before I went to the beach. When I went to the beach, then it’s a different story I get a little shy!” said Priyanka.

