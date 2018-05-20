Priyanka Chopra wishes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry happiness, love and togetherness with a heartfelt post

Priyanka Chopra shared an emotional note post the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Priyanka Chopra shared an emotional note post the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Just like the rest of the world, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s union has made Priyanka Chopra quite emotional. The Bollywood actor, who rose to fame in the West with her American series Quantico, was one of the royal guests at the former Suits actor’s wedding.

Post the wedding, Priyanka took to her Instagram account and shared some moments from the wedding ceremony. She called Meghan an “epitome of grace, love and beauty” and thanked the couple for being a perfect picture of all things good.

She wrote, “Every once in a while, there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes made me so happy.. and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always…”



Priyanka and Meghan are reportedly close friends. The actor was the only Bollywood star to have attended the royal wedding. Priyanka and Meghan had first met in 2016 for a Women for TV event in Los Angeles and had chatted up the house, according to the Quantico star.

Meghan Markle with her mother. Meghan Markle with her mother.

Meghan Markle walked down the aisle towards Prince Harry to take wedding vows. Meghan Markle walked down the aisle towards Prince Harry to take wedding vows.

Priyanka Chopra shared some candid moments of the bride and groom. Priyanka Chopra shared some candid moments of the bride and groom.

Other than Priyanka, the royal wedding was attended by celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, “You are Beautiful” singer James Blunt, Idris Elba and Serena Williams, among others.

