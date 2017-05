Priyanka Chopra will be ideal for my biopic, says Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman revealed that she had been approached by a renowned filmmaker to make a biopic and she wants Priyanka Chopra to play her role in it. Zeenat Aman revealed that she had been approached by a renowned filmmaker to make a biopic and she wants Priyanka Chopra to play her role in it.

A yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman, who is still remembered for her bold character in Dev Anand’s Hare Rama Hare Krishna, says that Priyanka Chopra would be ideal for her biopic if a film is ever made. “I want Priyanka Chopra to do my biopic. I think she is very good and lovely. Priyanka would be the ideal actress to play my part,” said Zeenat Aman at the premiere of her debut web series Love Life and Screw Ups on Thursday.

Zeenat Aman revealed that she had been approached by a renowned filmmaker to make a biopic. “Honestly, a producer had even approached me for a biopic but I don’t know whether I am ready for it,” she said. Earlier, legendary singer Asha Bhosle had also said that Priyanka being a singer as well, would be an ideal choice to portray her character if a biopic is made on her.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan holds AbRam’s hand and their touch of love is the best thing to start the weekend, see pic

Speaking about her character in the web show, Love Life and Screw Ups, Zeenat Aman said: “I am playing a very zingy and zany character, something completely opposite to what I am. She is loud, over the top and likes to get involved in everything. She is single so she goes on many dates and on every date she creates a mess…it’s a funny character,” she said revealing more about her character.

Love Life and Screw Ups also features reality TV star Diandra Soares, Sonali Raut and others. The series is a feel good romantic comedy about relationships and is directed by Kapil Sharma. When asked about her views on the super success of film “Baahubali”, Zeenat said: “It’s wonderful!! The revenue is being generated for people who have worked so hard. Audience actually don’t know the hard work done by actors, so when a project goes successful it’s really good.”

Zeenat Aman is well known for her role in films like Don, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Dostana and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now