Priyanka Chopra: Why do you care so much about trolls?

Priyanka Chopra had faced a lot of flak for her choice of wardrobe while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. Priyanka Chopra had faced a lot of flak for her choice of wardrobe while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.

Just a while back, Priyanka Chopra was trolled by Twitterati for her choice of wardrobe while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, Germany. PeeCee was in Germany to promote her Hollywood debut Baywatch, and had received flak for choosing to wear a knee-length dress rather than a traditional attire.

The Quantico actor has since refrained from speaking about the issue, though she did post a leggy picture with Madhu Chopra right after, which led people to believe that she doesn’t really care for trolls.

But recently, in an interview with India Today, Priyanka revealed, “I don’t know why you guys give trolling so much importance but for me trolling is not news, it never has been. Trolling is just someone’s opinion and who cares about that?”

As Mumbai experienced torrential rains and was brought to a standstill, Priyanka was under house arrest due to safety concerns. Taking to social media, she did her bit in helping the victims by sharing important helpline numbers of the BMC and disaster management squads. She also posted live updates in the form of videos and pictures from her window. Talking about the incident, Priyanka said, “This shouldn’t happen every year and I don’t know what the solution of that is, but it really shouldn’t happen every year.”

Earlier in an interview, Madhu Chopra had defended Priyanka’s attire during the Berlin meeting and had said, “Her neckline was right up to her jaw, her hands were covered. They met in the lobby before she was to go for a Baywatch promotional event. She couldn’t have pleaded with the PM to give her two minutes so that she could wear a saree.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd