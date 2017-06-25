Priyanka Chopra’s weekend is all about being lazy and soaking up the sun, see photos

Priyanka Chopra spends her weekend lazying around with her buddies. Priyanka Chopra spends her weekend lazying around with her buddies.

Taking a break from her hectic schedule, Priyanka Chopra has allowed herself to breathe and let life go on a back gear for this weekend. While many of us had planned our weekend, Priyanka chose to remain lazy and spend time with her group of friends in Los Angeles. Now, we know that she is there to shoot for her upcoming film, A Kid Like Jake, however, the actor has been extremely secretive about her project.

PeeCee shared some pictures on her Instagram, giving us goals of how to spend your weekends if you have a busy week ahead. The 34-year-old posted with filmmaker Mubina. While Priyanka captioned the picture as “Summertime twinning with Mubina,” the filmmaker shared the same picture with a caption that read, “When “Yin” met “Yang” – its a hurricane ;)” So, does that mean Priyanka has been discussing another project with Mubina? Well, we hope so!

Priyanka’s Hollywood debut Baywatch did not do well at the box office but Priyanka did hog headlines for playing the perfect villain in the film. In an recent interview with Goalcoast, the actor said that she would rather be herself and pave her own path than be a part of the crowd. “I’d rather have something that is my path, paved by me, something that is my legacy, my own self, my own achievement, than being one of the many of the successful people in the world,” said the actor who is reportedly in talks to sign three projects in Bollywood too.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post:

Meanwhile, Priyanka has begun shooting for her next Hollywood film, A Kid Like Jake. The actor is set to share screen space with Jim Parsons.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd