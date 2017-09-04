Priyanka Chopra visits Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu and the photos are no less than a family portrait

Priyanka Chopra paid a visit to Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s residence. Priyanka Chopra paid a visit to Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s residence.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was paid a visit by Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico star spent a whole evening with the actor and his wife Saira Banu. The actor, known for films like Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur, and Devdas had been in ill-health last month and most likely this is the reason that prompted Piggy Chops’ visit. A tweet from Dilip Kumar’s official account by Faisal Farooqui, the CEO of mouthshut.com, said, “.@priyankachopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab’s health much better. -FF.” The tweet was accompanied by two photos in which was see Priyanka alongside the couple Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar was last month discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after a week-long stay for treatment of kidney dysfunction. The actor, aged 94, will be routinely checked for his creatinine levels as follow up, doctors at the hospital had said. The actor had been admitted under cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and nephrologist Dr Arun Shah who claimed he was stable and can communicate easily now.

Faisal Faarooqui had earlier tweeted from Dilip Kumar’s account and promised his fans that he will provide his fans daily updates at 5 PM Indian Standard Time. “I’ll post a daily update on Saab’s health, on this twitter account everyday at 5:00PM India time. -FF,” the tweet had said.

Priyanka Chopra meanwhile has two Hollywood projects in her kitty, thanks to her acclaimed performance as an FBI recruit Alex Parrish in ABC TV series Quantico. Her A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic film will release in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Her Quantico has also been renewed for a third season already, though its premiere date is not yet known.

