Priyanka Chopra video songs: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu songs of the beautiful actress from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, Gunday, Dostana, Bajirao Mastani, In My City

Brand PeeCee is so much more today than just a Bollywood star! Priyanka Chopra is also a singer and a producer. Brand PeeCee is so much more today than just a Bollywood star! Priyanka Chopra is also a singer and a producer.

There is no stopping Priyanka Chopra when it comes to success and writing about her. The girl started without a godfather in Bollywood, had faced days when she was rejected from a film because of nepotism, but despite facing all kinds of barriers, she is now one of the leading ladies of Bollywood, who is now also leading in the West. From Golden Globes to Oscar, the actor is practically everywhere. She was the first Indian actor to grab a leading role in an American television series.

Throughout her career span in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has proved that she can pull off any act. Be it as a dutiful wife in Bajirao Mastani, a seductress in Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela, or a cop in Jai Gangajaal, and recently a villain in her Hollywood debut Baywatch, she can do it all. Brand PeeCee is so much more today than just a Bollywood star! Padma Shri Priyanka Chopra is also a songwriter and singer who’s recorded songs with Will.I.Am and Pitbull, she even turned into a producer. It wouldn’t be completely wrong to say that, Miss World 2000 has taken over the world by a storm.

Priyanka Chopra is also a multi tasker. She shuttled between countries to simultaneously film for Quantico in US and Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangajal in India. Even during her short trips to India, she manages to earn as much as Rs 100 crore, since she shoots for various advertisements. The girl hardly takes rest, no wonder she has reached the epitome of success.

Pinga | Full Video Song | Bajirao Mastani

Ram Chahe Leela – Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela ft. Priyanka Chopra

Asalaam-e-Ishqum | Gunday | Ranveer Singh | Arjun Kapoor | Priyanka Chopra

You Get Me Rockin & Reeling [Full Song] Billu

Dostana – Desi Girl Video | Priyanka Chopra,

Priyanka Chopra – In My City ft. will.i.am

Priyanka Chopra – Thamizhan – Ullathai Killathe

Preminchaa Full Video Song | Thoofan |Ram Charan,Priyanka Chopra | Telugu Songs

We sincerely hope she makes us more proud.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd