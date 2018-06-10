Priyanka Chopra shares a heartfelt video on father’s fifth death anniversary

Priyanka Chopra shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “Five years today. Miss you dad.” Priyanka Chopra shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “Five years today. Miss you dad.”

Priyanka Chopra shared images and a short video on her father Ashok Chopra’s fifth death anniversary on Sunday, with an emotional message saying that she misses him. The video has some old pictures of the actor with her late dad. Priyanka often shares emotional posts about him on her social media accounts.

On Sunday, Priyanka shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Five years today. Miss you dad.” The video that she shared, started with,”My dad was my best friend, my idol and my protector. He was the man of my life.” Her voice-over in the video says,”I was very close to my father, he was my superhero, my idol. I wanted to grow up and be him. He was a musician, he used to perform on stage, he was a surgeon, he was an artist, he was the life of a party, gregarious laughter, extremely confident man.”

Towards the end of the video, it read, “Remembering my father Lt. Col. Dr. Ashok Chopra The man who made his little girl believe that she could be anything she wanted.. Miss you and love you forever..”

Priyanka has often confessed that her father’s death was a big blow and she has still not been able to come to terms with it. Priyanka’s attachment to her dad can be known from the fact that she was always seen with her father to various events, award functions and the actor has even tattooed herself as “Daddy’s lil girl”, that too in her father’s own handwriting.

Ashok Chopra was admitted to hospital 17 days before losing his battle with cancer. He was at the terminal stage of the disease. He was a doctor and had retired from the army in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel.

