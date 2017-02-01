Priyanka Chopra supports UNICEF’s initiative, posts heartwarming message. Watch video

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra was appointed the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016 respectively. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra was appointed the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016 respectively.

Priyanka Chopra knows how to live up to her global image. And it is not just about walking the red carpets or making appearances on international chat shows. The Bollywood actor is taking her brand name towards doing serious stuff too. In a new video she posted on Instagram, PeeCee has urged the global community to come forward and help the children affected in the war and conflict zones of the word. The clip is in support of UNICEF’s campaign to end malnutrition in children.

Priyanka is currently in the US, shooting for her American series Quantico and her Hollywood debut Baywatch. The 34-year-old has been working for UNICEF for over a decade now. She was appointed the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016 respectively. All through, Priyanka has promoted various causes related to environment, health and education and women’s rights.

Living up with her social task, Priyanka shared a video calling for support from her fans and followers. Instead of writing long captions and heavy words, she just wrote three words with the video – “I need you.”

Check out the video here.

Priyanka has also linked her Instagram page to UNICEF’s campaign. According to UNICEF, “An estimated 7.5 million children face severe acute malnutrition across the majority of appeal countries. In 48 countries, from the Syrian Arab Republic to Yemen and Iraq, from South Sudan to Nigeria, children are under direct attack, their homes, schools and communities in ruins, their hopes and futures in the balance.”

Apart from UNICEF, Priyanka is also a part of several initiatives back home. She has been actively campaigning for cleanliness. She has also lent support to PETA.

