Priyanka Chopra turns Mary Kom for Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan, says ‘knock the trash out’. See photo

Priyanka Chopra promotes Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan, says ‘change begins at home.’ Priyanka Chopra promotes Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan, says ‘change begins at home.’

Priyanka Chopra has lent her name to PM Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan and has been immortalised as wall art. The actor is ecstatic to be a part of such a project and expressed her joy in a post on her Instagram account. Priyanka wrote, “Change begins at home and I’m proud to be featured as part of this wall art in Mumbai by @viacom18. I think art in public places in the form of wall paintings, graffiti or murals brings joy and drives all of us to keep the area clean and contribute to the beauty of our surroundings. May it serve as a gentle reminder to work towards a #ChakachakMumbai! #SwachhBharatAbhiyan”

The wall art has Priyanka in her Mary Kom avatar where she is ready to attack. There is a message right next to her portrait, which reads ‘Kick the trash out of our city.’ Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has her hands full with three Bollywood projects. The actor is reading scripts and soon would announce the first Bollywood project post her Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson-starrer Baywatch. There are rumours that the actor would star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project.

Recently, the 34-year-old actor announced her production venture Kaay Re Rascala, her second Marathi film. Sharing some deets on the project, Priyanka wrote, “Full steam ahead on @ purplepebblepic‘s 2nd Marathi production # KaayReRascala – a hilarious family entertainer releasing July 14.” Her production house is also working on their first Sikkimese project, Pahuna.

