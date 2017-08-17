Priyanka Chopra trolled yet again, this time for not wearing a saree on Independence Day

Priyanka Chopra has been trolled on Instagram for not wearing a saree for Independence Day. Priyanka Chopra has been trolled on Instagram for not wearing a saree for Independence Day.

Hollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra is facing flak on social media yet again, and this time too, the issue is her choice of wardrobe. It all started when Priyanka posted a boomerang video on Instagram, in which she can be seen swirling her tricolor dupatta around, with the caption, “Independence Day #Vibes 🇮🇳#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind.” Now, trollers are fretting over the fact that why did the Baywatch actor choose to don a western outfit instead of a traditional saree for the occasion of Independence Day.

Her Instagram followers have accused her of disrespecting the flag and the nation. They even went to the limit of asking her not to come back to India.

“Please don’t return to India again,” said one user. Another one commented, “Don’t you have a salwar-kameez for this occasion?” “How about a sari,” said another, “At least on this auspicious day, you were expected in a sari.” While Priyanka is currently homeward-bound, looks like some supportive fans have taken it themselves to fight back for her.

Users have put up long notes like, “I am an Indian , I can wear whatever I want as well as Priyanka you are not anybody’s mother or father to judge, what to wear and what not to wear,it’s her life she Buy’s her own clothes she didn’t ask from you.” Another fan also came to Priyanka’s rescue and wrote, “Guys commenting negative comments: are you out of your mind? It’s a tricolour stole/dupatta. People all over India wear this combination on 15th August. This ain’t no flag. So when people win matches and wrap the flag around their body and run, that isn’t insult? Think before you talk.”

Priyanka was earlier trolled for wearing a knee-length dress while meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, Germany.

