Priyanka Chopra to produce film on Rabindranath Tagore’s love story, shoot begins October 

Did you know that Rabindranath Tagore had once fallen in love with his teacher and went on to immortalise her in one of his poems? Well, a lot more about his romance is to be revealed through a film which is being produced by Priyanka Chopra.

After exploring Marathi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Sikkimese and Goan film, the actor has agreed to produce a Bengali- Marathi film, called Nalini, based on Rabindranath Tagore’s love life. “It was a platonic love story and the film will narrate it from the point of view of a young student, who visits modern-day Santiniketan and sees a picture of Annapurna captioned ‘Nalini’,” National Award-winning director Ujjwal Chatterjee told Mumbai Mirror.

He continues, “When we met Madhu Chopra (Priyanka’s producer mother) around two years ago, they wanted to know how much of the story was factually accurate and true. I showed them my research and they agreed to produce the film. It has since materialised into a saga of unrequited love.”

Talking about the project, Madhu Chopra said, “Priyanka wants good stories to reach audiences. Nalini has great potential and is an entertaining subject. We’re happy to be associated with it.” The period-romance recreates Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s real life romance. In 1878, when he was 17 and staying with Dr Atmaram Pandurang Turkhud at his Mumbai-home, Tagore fell in love with his 20-year-old daughter, Annapurna, who became his tutor and inspired him to write poems.On Annapurna’s insistence, he gave her the name Nalini, and immortalised her in a poem he wrote for her and set to music too.

Priyanka, as a producer, has been able to put a strong foot forward with every move she has made. Her Marathi venture Ventilator added another feather to her cap by winning big at the National Awards this year. Now, with the announcement of this project, she for sure has brought herself under limelight yet again.

