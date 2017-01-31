Priyanka Chopra to make her debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Priyanka Chopra to promote Baywatch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Priyanka Chopra to promote Baywatch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

After nailing Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show, Priyanka Chopra is heading to create madness on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The actor, who has been creating waves in Hollywood, is making her debut on the show in order to promote her upcoming film, Baywatch, which is scheduled for May 26 release this year.

While Deepika Padukone made lungi dance a global phenomenon on The Late Late Show with James Corden during promotions of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, it would be interesting to see what Priyanka will do to keep the game on.

Priyanka plays a villain in Baywatch, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron among others. Interestingly, she rose to fame in Indian cinema with a negative character in Aitraaz.

The actor, who has previously been to other popular talk shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres show, Jimmy Kimmel, Kelly and Michael among others, has been unanimously loved by all for her fun and spontaneous persona.

Priyanka recently won Favorite Dramatic TV Actress at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, beating How to Get Away With Murder’s Viola Davis, Empire’s Taraji P. Henson, Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo and Scandal’s Kerry Washington. This award marks the second recognition of her as an actor for Quantico.

It would be interesting to see Priyanka talk to The Late Show host who’s known for his tongue-in-the-cheek humour and politically incorrect statements. The episode will air exclusively on Star World Premiere HD on Tuesday 7th February 2017.

