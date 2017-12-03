Priyanka Chopra to launch the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui thriller Monsoon Shootout

Nawazuddin Siddiqui film to be released on December 15. Nawazuddin Siddiqui film to be released on December 15.

The global Indian star, Priyanka Chopra will officially be launching the much-anticipated trailer of Monsoon Shootout through her social media. Priyanka, one of the most influential Indian figures internationally has come forth to extend her support to launch the trailer for the film which is set to release digitally on December 4.

Talking about this Guneet Monga said, “I reached out to Priyanka to express our desire to have her launch our trailer. She watched the trailer and loved the innovation. Being the first of its kind interactive trailer where the audience choose the ending. It is indeed very kind of her to instantly agree and extend her support. She has produced and supported several independent films. She’s a global icon and an amazingly talented actress who has a great sense of good content. It’s humbling to see someone like her to come forth in support of our film.”

Monsoon Shootout premiered at Cannes Film Festival and won Best Thriller in several festivals internationally, the film stars Vijay Varma as in the role of a rookie cop on the job who is torn in between making a tough choice against a criminal suspect on the run.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Monsoon Shootout will have India’s first ever interactive trailer. A story woven on the concept of making life-altering choices, the film has been directed by Amit Kumar and produced by Guneet Monga. The film, which was earlier scheduled for December 22 release clashing with Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, was later pre-poned to December 15. The film also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

