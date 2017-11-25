Priyanka Chopra’s Thanksgiving weekend was all about ‘foodcoma’, see photos

Priyanka Chopra had a gala time at Thanksgiving with her friends and family. Priyanka Chopra had a gala time at Thanksgiving with her friends and family.

Priyanka Chopra is having the best of both of worlds. The Indian actor is enjoying the accolades for her production ventures which include Marathi film Ventilator and Sikkimese film Pahuna. She is also having a gala time shooting for her Hollywood projects which include films like Isn’t It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. The actor is also shooting for the third season of her American TV show Quantico. Though the actor has still not announced when she will sign her next Hindi film, she certainly has her hands full at the moment.

In the middle of such busy work schedule, Priyanka was glad to have found some time off for Thanksgiving. She celebrated the day with her friends and family in California and made the most out of it by indulging in ‘foodcoma’. PC also did her share of cooking, or let’s say chopping, and candidly put these pictures up on Instagram.

With her hectic work schedule, PC sure travels a lot, and with a long weekend off, she got a chance to unwind.

Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch earlier this year and with two new Hollywood films, Priyanka is slowly making her way to the top. Her numerous magazine covers and red carpet appearances have made her one of the most recognisable faces in the world. Her Hindi film fans are still waiting for the actor to sign her next project in India and while there have been many rumours about her collaborations with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she is yet to make an announcement on the same. The Desi Girl has gone international but we’ll always be proud to say that her journey started right here.

