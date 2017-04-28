Priyanka Chopra talks about National Awards, has her say about Akshay Kumar

Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator won three national awards this year while Akshay Kumar won the national award for best actor. Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator won three national awards this year while Akshay Kumar won the national award for best actor.

After winning the hearts globally and the People’s Choice Award twice for her role in Quantico, Priyanka Chopra came back to India for the promotions of her debut Hollywood film Baywatch, where she will star alongside Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson and hottie Zac Efron.

The actor who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016, and the National Film Award in 2010 for her role in Fashion, also started her own production house Purple Pebble Pictures last year. Their first project, Ventilator a Marathi film won three national awards this year, for best direction, best editing, and best sound mixing. The same year, critics and fans who were happy for Priyanka Chopra were disappointed when Akshay Kumar won the national award instead of Manoj Bajpayee, Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and other regional actors in the running. When the Quantico actor was quizzed on this matter, she dodged the question – by showing off her own awards.

“Main toh America mein thi toh mujhe kuch nahi pata.” (I was in America and I don’t know anything about the controversy). “I only know that I have got three awards. [Laughs] Well, without being in the country I was honoured with three awards. But it was a very difficult film and I had to become a producer for that,” said the Bajirao Mastani actor. Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar have worked in various films.

PeeCee also had her say about the recent ‘Fairness Cream Row’. Ever since Abhay Deol spoke against fairness creams and how Bollywood has been endorsing racism by being ambassadors to these products, many celebs have opined about it. On asking about this to the Quantico star, Priyanka said to Firstpost, “I endorsed a fairness cream many years ago, for about 12 months, and then I realised I did not like how I felt. After that I never endorsed fairness creams.”

