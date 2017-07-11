Priyanka Chopra takes us into her childhood vacation memories by sharing a moment with her father. See photo

Priyanka Chopra shared picture of her father. Priyanka Chopra shared picture of her father.

They say a star is born only when the people behind him or her are supportive. Priyanka Chopra’s biggest support was her father. His teachings seems to have become the backbone of Priyanka’s personality and that’s the reason why she often tags herself as the ‘daddy’s lil girl’. She flaunts that trait about her even through her tattoo. Now, the actor has shared yet another blast from the past in which we see little Priyanka all smiles for the camera while her father is posing like a star. Now we know whom she got that attitude from.

Priyanka, who grabbed eyeballs with her Hollywood debut recently, is heading towards shooting the third season of her American show Quantico. She has also bagged another Hollywood project called Isn’t It Romantic? The actor would be seen alongside Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. New Line Cinema has announced the start of principal photography for the romantic comedy, being directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. Priyanka will be seen in the role of yoga ambassador, Isabella, while Wilson will play an architect Natalie from New York City. This film would mark Priyanka’s third project in Hollywood, as she is already busy with her second one – A Kid Like Jake.

The actor posted the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Always a tree hugger. Always daddy’s girl.. #throwback ❤️💋🙏🏼#kashmirmemories😍”

Well, Priyanka for sure is on cloud nine with a success story to take note of, and the tag of being an international star. Beyond films, she is also busy in producing projects under her banner, Purple Pebble Pictures. One of her produced film, Kaaye Re Rascala, is up for release this week.

