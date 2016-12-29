Priyanka Chopra takes mannequin challenge with her team and nails it. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra shared a video on her Twitter page and we saw this Quantico star and her Indian team members turning mannequins for a minute. Priyanka Chopra shared a video on her Twitter page and we saw this Quantico star and her Indian team members turning mannequins for a minute.

Priyanka Chopra is an international star now, and there is no doubt about it. But as we all know that the actor is back in town and is letting her hair down with family, friends and her team in India, we were expecting a steady stream of party pics. PeeCee and her team took it up a notch when they shared the video of the mannequin challenge. Like everything they do, they nailed the mannequin challenge.

Priyanka shared a video on her Twitter page and we saw this Quantico star and her Indian team members turning mannequins for a minute. She shared the video with a caption that reads, “Freezing this moment forever….This is just a part of my India team…can’t believe I got them to stop working for 1 minute! See you in the new year! #Respect #Work #Team #Love.”

WATCH VIDEO | Priyanka And Team Show How To Nail Mannequin Challenge

Freezing this moment forever..This is just a part of my India team- can’t believe I got them to stop working for 1min! See u in the new year pic.twitter.com/meKu5rcEqe — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 28, 2016

The video is super fun to watch. Priyanka has her hands full with her commitments in India, her ABC show Quantico and Hollywood debut Baywatch, which will release in the coming year. Her production house is ready with Punjabi film Sarvann.

We also saw a six-minute video titled How To Be A Good Wing Woman featuring Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh aka Superwoman earlier. The video was lol funny and was released on Christmas.

Watch | How to Be a Good Wing Woman (ft. Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. The actor is in a holiday mode as she takes a much-needed break after her hectic schedule in 2016. She also posted a message on her Twitter as she is all set to welcome the New Year. “As the year comes to an end and I go into my last few days home. I close my eyes to remember how it feels…like a hug..I’ll miss home,” she wrote.

As the year comes to an end and I go into my last few days home..I close my eyes to remember how it feels…like a hug..I’ll miss home — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 28, 2016

The 34-year-old star, who has wrapped the second season of her TV show Quantico in New York, is looking forward to spending quality time with her loved ones.

Thank you @ManishMalhotra for a lovely evening. You are an amazing host and have a lovely home. See you in the new year. 💋❤️ pic.twitter.com/aMyJIMKPfE — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 28, 2016

In a recent interaction, she said, “My plan for New Year’s Eve is to hang out with my friends and family. I’m going to be in Goa, India because I have a home there. So I intend to be awake into the wee hours of the night.”

Well, we wish another busy year to you Priyanka!!!

