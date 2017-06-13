Suneel Darshan doesn’t see similarities between Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Fernandez

Suneel Darshan directed Priyanka Chopra in her debut film, Andaaz. Suneel Darshan directed Priyanka Chopra in her debut film, Andaaz.

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan says he doesn’t find any similarity between newcomer Natasha Fernandez and actress Priyanka Chopra, whom he worked with at the beginning of her career.

While Natasha will soon make her Bollywood debut with “Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha”, Priyanka starred in the 2003 film “Andaaz”, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

“I don’t see any similarity between Priyanka and Natasha because Priyanka has her own style and acting abilities and Natasha has her own charm and attitude,” Suneel said on Monday at the musical showcasing of his film “Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha”.

The crew and cast, including Upen Patel, Shiv Darshan and Natasha, were also present at the event.

“Natasha is a very beautiful and good actress. She did a commendable job in this film and I feel she can become a really good actress in future,” Suneel said.

Suneel and music composer Nadeem, who has given music for the film, share a special bond with each other.

Asked about it, Suneel said: “It is the fortune of very few filmmakers to have worked with Nadeem. If you see his films like ‘Aashiqui’, ‘Dil Hai ki Manta Nahi’, ‘Raja Hindustani’ and ‘Sadak’, you will realize his superiority as a music composer. He has incredible understanding of music. It is my honour that I have worked with him in seven to eight movies.”

Talking about his forthcoming film, he said: “It’s a love triangle with a twist of mystery to it. Cinema changes every few years. Ten years ago, there was different kind of cinema and now cinema has changed completely. When I noticed that no one has made a film like ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’, I decided to make it. I am very hopeful that the audience is going to love this film’s story, songs and performances.”

What about future plans?

Suneel said: “I love to make movies. I have the fortune to direct a movie because my struggle to make movies was a really difficult task, but today when I meet people and they appreciate my movies… that time I feel satisfied the most. Cinema is my life and I want to make cinema till my last breath.”

“Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha” is set to release on June 30.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App