Priyanka Chopra strikes a Mean Girl pose in Paris and we now want a sequel to this film!

Priyanka Chopra is slaying on the streets of Paris, turning a muse for everyone around her. The actor has been sharing her whereabouts with her fans on daily basis, giving them some travel goals. Priyanka has her a-game on when it comes to her films and has begun shooting for her next Hollywood project, A Kid Like Jake.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 8, 2017 1:56 pm
Priyanka Chopra’s shoot life is something that everybody keeps a note of. The actor who is spending her time in the beautiful city of Paris, has been giving updates about her daily life through her Instagram account, and we cannot be more jealous about it. While she has been ruling the city of romance, Priyanka caught a glimpse of what she describes as a moment straight out of a film titled Mean Girl. Well, looking at the Priyanka and friends’ attitude in the picture, we agree with her.

But her fans had something else to say about the picture. After seeing the three stunning ladies, a few recalled the film Charlies Angels, while others recalled the her Bollywood film Fashion, which was a path-breaking film for Priyanka. One of the fans wrote, “Right now listening to Fashion Movie songs. Still remember your power packed performance. You are the show stopper in life just like in this picture and world is ur ramp. Really inspired by u. ;)” And some even wanted to be her assistant.

Well, one can get an idea about Priyanka’s impact on her fans going by the comments on each and every picture. The actor recently was trolled for a summer selfie, in which her lips were quite prominent. Her fans claimed that she has undergone lip surgery and were not really happy about it. But it seems, Priyanka is unfazed with any negativity on her social media handles and is enjoying every moment of being an international star.

 

The 34-year-old actor is on a success spree and is at present shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film, A Kid Like Jake. Recently, there were reports that her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, would soon venture into making web-series but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

 

