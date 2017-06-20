Priyanka Chopra starts shooting next Hollywood film, co-stars with Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper. See photos

Priyanka Chopra begins shooting for her Hollywood film, which is titled A Kid Like Jake. Priyanka Chopra begins shooting for her Hollywood film, which is titled A Kid Like Jake.

Priyanka Chopra can now be called a de factor Hollywood star. The reason is not only her American crime-thriller show Quantico or her international debut Baywatch, but the fact that this Bollywood star seems to have returned to a Hollywood set. As per latest buzz, PeeCee has begun shooting for her next big project titled A Kid Like Jake. If we take note of the set of pictures doing the rounds of her fan pages, Priyanka is all geared up and in her best elements on her latest Hollywood film also starring actors Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory and Claire Danes of Homeland fame. The Silas Howard-directed independent film has gone on floors, and Priyanka’s first pictures from the sets show her in her most vibrant self.

Priyanka made her big Hollywood debut while playing the antagonist in Baywatch, opposite actors Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Though the film failed to do wonder at the global box office, Priyanka’s act as Victoria Leeds surely got a thumbs-up. And even before the fans got over her Baywatch debut, she has smoothly moved on to her next venture. Her new photos from the sets of A Kid Like Jake show her walking around in a tangerine dress, all smiles and in her best spirits. Also seen in the pictures are Jim Parsons and Claire Danes. If reports are to be believed, Priyanka plays a single mother in the film, and her character is called Amal. Jim Parson has also produced the film along with his husband Todd Spiewak.

Priyanka was recently in India, and much was speculated about her next Bollywood project too. Though news has been doing the rounds that she might sign her next with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a confirmation on the same is still awaited. Her fans back home are definitely eager to see her back on the Indian screens.

