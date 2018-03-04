Priyanka Chopra: Sridevi is one of the reasons I became an actor

For Priyanka Chopra, Sridevi was her childhood. For Priyanka Chopra, Sridevi was her childhood.

Sridevi’s death shocked many, but for the people who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, she was their childhood. Priyanka Chopra, writing in Time magazine said that Sridevi was one of the reasons she became an actor. “She was my childhood, and one of the big reasons I became an actor. To refer to all of us as mere fans would be a disservice to her,” she said. “When the news first broke of her passing, I was immobilized. All I could do then was listen to songs from her films, revisit her interviews and watch her iconic scenes over and over again. I knew I was not alone; millions were feeling that exact emotion of shock and loss. Her connection with the audience was so strong that that each one of us has special memories linked to her.”

She continued, “Everyone wanted her and wanted to be like her. She could be childlike, grown up, funny, serious, beguiling, sexy—she was the ultimate actor. Sridevi leaves behind a legacy that will live beyond us all, a legacy built on the foundation of pure dedication, talent, hard work and a sprinkle of fairy dust that was showered on her by the Gods!”

Priyanka is not alone. Sridevi inspired an entire generation. She was the first female superstar, a ubiquitous presence in films. Her comeback in Bollywood showed that Sridevi still had a lot to offer. Unfortunately, it was cut short too soon.

A lot many epithets are associated with Sridevi. “Chandni” is one of them. For Priyanka Chopra, she was an angel. “But angels don’t pass on. They just shine brighter in another realm—so I will always look out for her in the sky,” she wrote.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd