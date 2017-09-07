Priyanka Chopra shares her journey at The Toronto International Film Festival. See photos

Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet of Toronto International Film Festival. Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet of Toronto International Film Festival.

The unstoppable Priyanka Chopra attended the Toronto International Film Festival Soiree on Wednesday and once again made the world skip a heartbeat with her elegant and graceful appearance. The official Twitter handle of TIFF described the Desi Girl of Bollywood as, “a rarity in the film industry, as one of the only actors to become an enormous star in both Hollywood and Bollywood.” Priyanka went to the film festival with her mother Madhu Chopra to present her Sikkimese production, Pahuna: The Little Visitors. The Sikkimese production of Priyanka happens to be her fifth production venture with Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Ventilator, Sarvann and Kay Re Rascalaa in her kitty already.

Not only this, the actor who visited India recently for a short while also talked about her journey at the prestigious event in Toronto. Sharing a picture of the night with the artistic director of TIFF Cameron Bailey on her Instagram profile, Priyanka wrote, “You really pulled everything out of me tonight, @cameronpbailey! Thank you for asking me to share my journey tonight, and for shining a spotlight on women in entertainment 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #TIFF17 #ShareHerJourney.” Another photo shared by the Quantico star expressed her happiness of being a part of the event as she wrote, “I’m honored to be here tonight to share my journey. Thank you for having me #TIFF17.”

An excited Priyanka didn’t mind clicking a selfie with her fans on the red carpet before the TIFF Soiree. She was also spotted posing with Jennifer Tory and Piers Handling on the red carpet.

Check out some beautiful pictures of Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet of TIFF.

Priyanka Chopra chats with the director and CEO of TIFF Piers Handling at the TIFF Soiree, an annual fundraiser and celebratory kick-off for the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, at the TIFF Bell Lightbox. Priyanka Chopra chats with the director and CEO of TIFF Piers Handling at the TIFF Soiree, an annual fundraiser and celebratory kick-off for the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Priyanka Chopra, center, poses on the red carpet with Jennifer Tory, left, and Piers Handling before the TIFF Soiree in Toronto. Priyanka Chopra, center, poses on the red carpet with Jennifer Tory, left, and Piers Handling before the TIFF Soiree in Toronto.

Back in India, Priyanka created headlines as she went to meet veteran actor Dilip Kumar at his residence. On the work front, Piggy Chops has two Hollywood projects in her kitty, Her A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic film which will release in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Her show Quantico has also been renewed for a third season already, though its premiere date is not yet known.

