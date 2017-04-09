Priyanka Chopra shares adorable pictures with niece, proves she is a wizard with kids

Priyanka Chopra spends her weekends being a maasi (aunt). Priyanka Chopra spends her weekends being a maasi (aunt).

If you are trying to be the perfect maasi (aunt), take some tips from Priyanka Chopra, who despite being so busy on the professional front, never forgets to spend some time with her nephews and nieces whom she counts as her ultimate stress busters. Priyanka shared two adorable pictures of her niece, which would remind you of times when you have done everything possible to put your darling niece or nephew to sleep. And did you also fall asleep in the process of sending the little one to the land of dreams? Well, even Priyanka could not help falling asleep next to her bundle of joy.

Such pictures definitely make you realise that Priyanka is a wizard with kids. We do not know if PeeCee has started to get those motherly instincts Kangana had spoken about last year. In fact, the Rangoon actor was keen to have babies too. Well, for now, our Baywatch star is happy to pamper her nieces and nephews.

Check out the pictures here:

Priyanka has made her footing strong in Hollywood with her American series, Quantico, followed by her big anticipated film, Baywatch, which is to release on May 26. The actor would be seen playing negative character, Victoria Leeds, who would make life difficult for Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra gets nostalgic, misses her father after her debut production Ventilator wins three National Awards

Apart from her work on the acting front, the actor has made a mark in the industry as a producer too. Her production house Purble Pebble Picture’s first film Ventilator won three major awards. The Marathi film won Best Editing, Best Sound Mixing and also Best Director for Rajesh Mapuskar. Presently, the production house has begun filming the next project, Pahuna, a north-eastern film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd