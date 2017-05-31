Priyanka Chopra shamed for showing legs in front of Narendra Modi. Priyanka answers by showing some more leg, see photo

Priyanka Chopra was trolled for not covering her legs when she met PM Narendra Modi in Berlin. Priyanka responded by showing legs along with mother Madhu Chopra and saying ‘it’s in genes’. Priyanka Chopra was trolled for not covering her legs when she met PM Narendra Modi in Berlin. Priyanka responded by showing legs along with mother Madhu Chopra and saying ‘it’s in genes’.

Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Berlin and the internet has been boiling with a sanskaari rage ever since. The reason? Priyanka Chopra wore a dress to meet India’s elected leader who is also her elder. If that was not enough, she crossed her legs also. “Haw how shameless,” was the lament of trolls and career slut-shamers on social media. So, how did the Baywatch star reply to all the trolling? Priyanka Chopra flashed some more legs on social media and this time in conjunction with mother Madhu Chopra who — don’t miss Priyanka’s sweet revenge here — is obviously her elder. Priyanka: 100, trollers: wait, we are still laughing wondering what their faces must be looking like.

As Priyanka Chopra landed the burn on trolls, this is what she wrote, “Legs for days…. #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch.” The message came with a lovely mother-daughter bonding photo and with legs in it. Love ya, Priyanka.

Earlier, as Priyanka met PM Modi and shared a message on social media, “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you Narendra Modi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning.” The trolling was instantaneous.

“You were sitting with the Prime Minister of our country, you should have basic sense to at least cover your legs,” wrote one while another had issue with Priyanka crossing her legs, “I don’t agree her way to show respect in front of PM. She shud put down her leg.” Now, it does make one wonder which country are we all talking about here?

Priyanka, however, knows how to answer senseless trolling. Without mentioning any of the comments, without actually responding to them, she landed a slow burn.

