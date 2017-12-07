Priyanka Chopra reclaims the throne of Sexiest Asian Woman from Deepika Padukone, Nia Sharma becomes second sexiest Asian

Priyanka Chopra becomes the Sexiest Asian Woman 2017. Priyanka Chopra becomes the Sexiest Asian Woman 2017.

In 2016, Deepika Padukone dethroned Priyanka Chopra as the sexiest Asian woman but a year later, in 2017, Priyanka has reclaimed her throne as she has yet again been voted as the “Sexiest Asian Woman”. A poll conducted by London-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye has come up with a list of ’50 Sexiest Asian Women’ and Priyanka has topped it for the record-breaking fifth time. However, Deepika has slipped to the third position in the list.

Commenting on her big win and thanking those who voted for her, the global Indian star, Priyanka said, “I cannot actually take credit for this at all. Full credit should be given to my genetics and your optics. I feel grateful and am humbled. Consistency is key.” The Quantico actor had an eventful 2017 with the release of her Hollywood debut Baywatch also starring Dwayne Johnson, her win at the People’s Choice Award for her TV series Quantico, her signing other big projects in the West (Kid Like Jake, Isn’t It Romantic?), her several stylish red carpet appearances (Met Gala, Academy Awards, Emmys) and Ventilator, a Marathi film produced by her winning three National Awards.

The entertainment editor of Easter Eye and founder of the ’50 Sexiest Asian Women’ list Asjad Nazir described Priyanka as the perfect mix of “beauty, brains, bravery and a kind heart”. He said, “Priyanka Chopra has become an incredible international ambassador for India and is smashing through glass ceilings all over the world. Apart from being courageous enough to fly into the unknown professionally, she has also done a lot of work for social causes, become a strong symbol for girl power and is making a young generation have big dreams.”

However, others who followed Priyanka in top five are Nia Sharma (2), Deepika Padukone (3), Alia Bhatt (4) and Mahira Khan (6). On number six is another TV actor Dhrashti Dhami who starred in the Star Plus show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

Quite excited to be at the second position, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 participant Nia Sharma said that she can now dream of reaching the heights achieved by Priyanka. “But seeing my name next to her on the list is no less a dream and struck me with a frenzied happiness… I owe my fans this joy and want to share it with them despite not being able to digest the development,” Nia said. And as one of her fans congratulated her for being second sexiest Asian Woman and wished her to be number one in the coming years, Nia replied, “No.1 spot shall always belong to @priyankachopra .. for she leads .. she defines power and she’s PC❣️irreplaceable.. insurmountable… badass..”

Though the complete ’50 Sexiest Asian Women’ list for 2017 will be published in Eastern Eye newspaper on Friday, according to a PTI report, Katrina Kaif is on number seven, Shraddha Kapoor is the eighth sexiest Asian woman, Gauahar Khan (9) and Rubina Dilaik (10). Also, the youngest on the list in newcomer Shivangi Joshi who is winning hearts in television’s longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 19-year-old Shivangi is on the 16th position in the list. Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan and Sridevi have also found a place on the list.

