Priyanka Chopra set to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award. Here are all the deets

Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards have introduced a category, titled ‘Internationally Acclaimed Actress Award’, and its first recipient is fresh global star Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka’s name doesn’t come as a surprise as the actor has been creating waves internationally ever since her maiden American TV series Quantico premiered in 2015. Recently her Hollywood debut Baywatch released, and even though the film was largely panned by critics, Priyanka’s performance was noticed and praised in particular.

“Priyanka has made the country proud and hence, is the right choice for the award. It’s not yet confirmed if Priyanka will be present at the ceremony to collect her award. The event is on June 1 and the actor hasn’t returned to India yet. She has given her consent but whether or not she will be present, is not known,” Dharmendra Mehra, General Secretary of Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards told indianexpress.com.

Priyanka’s win at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards has become more special as her mother, Madhu Chopra, will also be honoured for her maiden production, Ventilator. The Marathi family drama won trophies in three categories at the National Awards earlier this year. “We thought it is important to honour Madhu Chopra as her Marathi film won so many awards at the prestigious National Awards,” Mehra added.

Dadasaheb Phalke Academy has been honouring talent from the Hindi and regional cinema since the year 2000 and acknowledges 22 different crafts of the industry, right from make-up artists to spot boys. Since morning, stories about Priyanka’s win had confirmation quotes by a certain Ashok Shekhar, who was written as the Chairman of the Academy, but the Academy has clarified that Shekhar is just a convener of the awards. “I am appalled by what’s doing the rounds in the news today, It’s true that Priyanka will be receiving an award in the new category but Ashok Shekhar claiming himself as Chairman of the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy is not true in any manner,”Ganesh Jain, the Chairperson of the Academy, said in a statement.

Priyanka, who has been on a promotional spree for Baywatch for past one month, will now gear up for the third season of Quantico, recently renewed at ABC channel. In coming months, the actor will also spill the beans on her forthcoming Bollywood projects. In a media interaction last month, she revealed she has signed three Hindi films, without divulging any other detail.

