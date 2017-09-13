Watch: Priyanka Chopra sends love to Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay from Jordan, Katrina Kaif receives special mention

Priyanka Chopra has sent love of Syrian children to Shah Rukh, Salmana and Akshay among others. Priyanka Chopra has sent love of Syrian children to Shah Rukh, Salmana and Akshay among others.

That Priyanka Chopra is in Jordan as the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF is no news. But what has made us write about her visit is the quality time the Desi girl of Bollywood is spending with the children of the refugee camps there. And after having some heart to heart conversations with these kids who have been uprooted in the Syrian crisis, PeeCee has discovered how much happiness Bollywood movies and actors have brought to these ‘incredible survivors’. But among all, it is Katrina Kaif who has got a special mention in Priyanka’s latest post from Jordan.

In the video posted by Priyanka, a teenage girl named Wafaa has sent her love to Katrina. The little girl’s message for the Jagga Jasoos actor has been translated by Priyanka in the caption. She says, “I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty.” Apart from Katrina, it is Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma who are the favourites of the children of Za’atari Refugee camp in Jordan.

While spreading smiles in Jordan, Priyanka in her message has called out all those in the entertainment business. The global Indian superstar is ecstatic to know that what she does leaves a deep impact on the lives of those who are suffering. Priyanka writes, “a big shout-out to you all and Hindi movies from these amazing kids who are huge fans…our movies give them some much joy ..This was something I honestly did not expect…but it made my day. Who would think that what we do as entertainers would give people a sense of hope, relief and escape in such dire circumstances.”

Adding to it, she wrote, “This post is for all my colleagues in the Entertainment Business around the world… know what we do sometimes has such a deep impact on people’s lives and goes beyond just the mere entertainment people look at us for. #ProudofmyJob #MissionForChildren #Children Uprooted #ChildrenOfSyria #PCInJordan.”

The Quantico star has been in Jordan for three days and has been sharing several videos and photos with the kids there. Her every photo has an interesting story attached to it.

