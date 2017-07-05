Priyanka Chopra’s summer selfie receives backlash, fans troll her for getting a lip augmentation. See photo

Priyanka Chopra posted a summer selfie on Instagram, which is receiving backlash on social media. Priyanka Chopra posted a summer selfie on Instagram, which is receiving backlash on social media.

Priyanka Chopra might have become an international star, but she is not safe from being trolled for various reasons. The actor, who received a backlash for wearing a short dress and showing off her legs while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, has now become a victim of social media and this time, for posting a selfie. Now, you may wonder what’s wrong with a picture. Well, in Priyanka’s selfie, her lips look more fuller and the fans are assuming that she might have gone under the knife. The moment she posted a picture, people started talking about her lips. In fact, one person also wrote, “Thuuuuuuu full plastic surgery who made her actress common girls r mre beautiful den dis celebrities fake beauty.” Well, after a moment, it really became fans vs haters.

PeeCee for sure has become indifferent to such posts. Last time, when she was trolled for her dress, she posted another photos, this time showed off her legs even more while giving it back to her haters. Before, this Priyanka’s Maxim magazine cover picture was also trolled for having her underarms photoshopped, but the actor handled it quite well. So, we are waiting if this time too, Priyanka will shut her haters with an amazing response.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with her Hollywood project, A Kid Like Jake, and is reading scripts before deciding upon her next Bollywood project. As a producer, the actor and her mother Madhu Chopra, have a few projects lined up.

