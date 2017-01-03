Priyanka Chopra’s production film Sarvann to feature her father’s song

Priyanka Chopra’s Sarvann will feature Ashok Chopra’s song. Priyanka Chopra’s Sarvann will feature Ashok Chopra’s song.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming home production film Sarvann will feature Guru Gobind Singh’s shabad sung by her late father Dr Ashok Chopra. The 34-year-old star shared the news on Twitter, saying the rendition is special as “it really feels like my father is next to me when I hear it.”

“My father Dr Ashok Chopra’s rendition of the famous shabad by Guru Gobind Singhji #Sarvann,” she wrote. The Quantico actress said her father had recorded the track a long back but they were not able to release it that time because his health deteriorated.

“He had recorded the song and we meant to release it but then he fell ill… It really feels like he’s next to me when I hear it,” she tweeted.

She also wrote, “One of my original reasons for making #Sarvann. Can’t wait to share it with you all. Madhu Chopra. #Jan13 #Punjabi #Regional #Indian Miss you dad.” Priyanka’s father died of prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 62 in 2013. He served as a physician in the Indian Army.

The actor was very close to him and even has a tattoo ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ inked on her wrist. Sarvann is first Punjabi film produced under Priyanka Chopra’s production house – Purple Pebble Pictures. The film, which stars Punjab’s singer-actor Amrinder Gill in a lead role, will release on Lohri, January 13, 2017. The 34-year-old actor shared a new poster along with the release date.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is also excited about her Hollywood debut, Baywatch.

In a recent interview, she said her sole worry in the US was whether the global entertainment industry was ready to see an Indian actor in the lead, as we haven’t seen one before – be it in television or films. She said she wasn’t confident enough when she started her Television career with American sitcom, Quantico.

