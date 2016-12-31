Priyanka Chopra to sign Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next with Shah Rukh Khan?

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan last appeared together in Don 2, which released in 2011. Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan last appeared together in Don 2, which released in 2011.

Ever since news spread that Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are mulling to work together after 14 long years in the director’s next venture, fans haven’t kept calm. Now rumours are doing rounds that Priyanka Chopra might be roped in for the female lead in the film based on the life of legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi.

Priyanka, who is on a trip to India and currently vacationing in Mumbai, has been reading some scripts for signing her next Hindi project and according to some reports, she has been spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house quite a many times.

However, recently the actor had put rest to all these rumours in an interview with Pinkvilla.com. She had clearly mentioned that she has not been offered the film as of yet. “Yes I am meeting Sanjay sir and we always discuss work and he is someone I would work with all my life until the time he wants to work with me. I am his eternal fan. Every time we discuss a film but we have to still figure out which one will it be. I haven’t given my commitment to any Bollywood film yet. I am not someone who says no to Sanjay sir,” the Desi girl said.

Well, if she happens to sign the film, this will be her third collaboration with Bhansali after Bajirao Mastani and a song in Ram-Leela. Also it will mark her third with Shah Rukh Khan as the main female lead, apart from several cameos she did in his films. She last starred opposite SRK in Don 2 six years back.

Priyanka’s last venture in Bollywood was Jai Gangaajal, which was directed by Prakash Jha. The actor is presently prepping up for her Hollywood debut in Baywatch. Meanwhile, she is making most of her vacations in India too. The actor has been actively promoting Sarvann, her Punjabi production film starring ace Punjabi singer and actor Amrinder Gill.

Priyanka is hands-full with international assignments too. The actor has yet again been nominated for People’s Choice Awards 2017 for her American sitcom, Quantico, and is one of the presenters at the upcoming 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

