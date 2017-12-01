Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, and KJo among 12 Indians in Variety’s list of 500 influential people in entertainment

Salman Khan., Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar have been the most influential according to the American magazine Variety. Salman Khan., Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar have been the most influential according to the American magazine Variety.

Indian film industry has spread its wings across the globe and the members of the film fraternity are making the Bollywood brand bigger and better with their achievements in the international arena. Be it finding a place in Forbes’ list of highest paid actors in the world or winning Oscar nominations, Indian actors and filmmakers are making headlines across the world. What brings us to the growing global popularity of Indian films and Indian actors is the mention of Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, and Sidharth Kapur among others in Variety’s list of 500 ‘influential business leaders shaping the global $2 trillion entertainment industry.’

The list released by the American magazine on Thursday has 12 Indian names who have been the most influential business leaders. According to the official website of Variety500, the index which reflects the accomplishments of its members over the previous 12 months is updated annually. The selections are made by the Variety editorial board, which conducts extensive research to come up with a list of best 500. This year, the list is led by the US (362) followed by UK (28), China (20), France (16), Germany (15), India (12), Italy (8) and Spain (6).

Including the name of Tiger Zinda Hai actor Salman Khan, the magazine called him the ruler of Bollywood box office for decades. It reads, “… every Salman release generates mass hysteria across India, a frenzy surpassed only by the fans of South Indian superstar Rajinikanth.” The profile of Dabangg Khan also has a mention of his charitable trust Being Human which “focuses on education and healthcare for the underprivileged.”

Salman Khan is one of the unrelated Khan triumvirate comprising Aamir and Shah Rukh that has been ruling the Bollywood box office for decades. He is now part of #Variety500 presented by @verizondigital http://t.co/hSv5BeehQj pic.twitter.com/EjJeVMM2Qk — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2017

India’s global star Priyanka Chopra is no surprise on the list as the actor has brought laurels to the country with her ventures in the West. Her profile begins with her big win at Miss World Pageant in 2000 and wraps up with her being the global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights. “Besides her acting, Chopra also takes time to sing and has released three singles — “In My City,” which aired during NFL games; “Exotic,” with Pitbull; and “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s song. She has set up her own production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, which released “Ventilator,” a Marathi-language film in 2016,” reads the profile of the Quantico actor.

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s profile sings praises of him as ‘one of the most visible faces of Indian entertainment industry’. Karan’s profile says, “The value of Johar in the Indian entertainment space is emphasized by the fact that Amazon Prime Video India’s first announced licensing deal for feature film content was with Dharma.”

Apart from KJo, the list also mentions the names of filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Siddharth Kapur and Ekta Kapoor.

