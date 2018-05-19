Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Priyanka Chopra has arrived at the venue to attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and close friend Meghan Markle. Dressed formally, the star herself looked quite the royal in her lovely attire.

Other celebrities who were seen making the grand entrance include Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, “You are Beautiful” singer James Blunt, Idris Elba and Serena Williams, among others. The celebs have arrived in style to celebrate the royal union of former Suits star Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Elton John was also seen at the venue.

Meghan and Priyanka are close friends. The two ladies had first met in 2016 for a Women for TV event in Los Angeles and had chatted up the house, according to Priyanka. The latter has been asked questions about the royal wedding earlier, and while the actor had said that she wants nothing for the couple, but happiness, she had also admitted to having faced some difficulty picking an appropriate gift for the couple.

While Priyanka, despite sharing a close bond with Meghan, is not her bridesmaid, she is still the only one who has made it to the exclusive guest list of the royals from Bollywood.

Priyanka has often been heard singing praises of the former actor and soon-to-be-royal. In a Times article about the 100 most influential people, Priyanka had written glowingly about Meghan.

“Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes—obvious in her actions—will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness. Love always, my friend. Live happily ever after,” Priyanka’s article read.

